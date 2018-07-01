Larry Flynt Doesn't Want Man Who Shot Him Executed

LOS ANGELES - Porn publisher Larry Flynt says he doesn't want to see the man whose gunshots paralyzed him 25 years ago put to death for his crimes.



In an essay published Thursday in The Hollywood Reporter, Flynt says that while he would love to take pliers and a pair of wire cutters to Joseph Paul Franklin, he does not believe in the death penalty.



The Hustler magazine publisher says keeping Franklin locked in a tiny prison cell for the rest of his life is a greater punishment.



Franklin has been in prison since 1980 for a string of shootings that left five people dead and others wounded.



He is scheduled to be executed Nov. 20 in Missouri.



Franklin targeted blacks, Jews and people like Flynt, who he believed promoted interracial relations.