Las Vegas Shooting Latest: More than 50 dead, 400 people hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (AP) — All times are local.

6 p.m. in Washington D.C.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered condolences to President Donald Trump after the shooting massacre in Las Vegas.

A gunman killed at least 59 people Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

The White House says Trump also expressed solidarity with the people of Canada following an attack in Edmonton, Alberta, over the weekend.

In Edmonton, a police officer was injured in a car and knife attack outside a football game, and a high-speed chase of a moving van left four people injured

The White House says the leaders also "reiterated the close ties between the United States and Canada, commended the resilience of our communities, and offered to cooperate in the ongoing investigations."

___

3:20 p.m. in Washington D.C.

The Senate has observed a moment of silence to honor victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says "this is a moment of national mourning."

He says the mass shooting is shocking and tragic and devastating for the families of the victims.

McConnell says, "It's hard to even imagine their pain."

The Senate's tribute followed a moment of silence at the White House, where President Donald Trump paused on the South Lawn as a bell tolled three times.

At least 58 people were killed and hundreds others wounded in the shooting.

__

3:40 p.m. in Las Vegas

Nevada's governor has signed a declaration of emergency for Clark County that directs all state agencies to assist local officials who have responded to the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Gov. Brian Sandoval's spokeswoman Mari St. Martin says the governor also signed a public health disaster declaration Monday that temporarily allows doctors and nurses licensed from other U.S. states to practice in Nevada and help with the emergency response.

Authorities have said Stephen Craig Paddock killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more when he opened fire Sunday on an outdoor country music concert from a 32nd floor hotel tower.

Officials have said the victims were taken to five southern Nevada

__

3:35 p.m. in Las Vegas

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, was found in the car of the man who authoritie say killed 59 people and wounded 527 others on Sunday by firing down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival.

Lombardo also says investigators still want to talk the girlfriend of shooter Stephen Craig Paddock. He says she will be interviewed when she returns from an overseas trip. Lombardo says she's in Tokyo.

__

3:20 p.m. in Las Vegas

Google and Facebook say they erroneously promoted websites that gave incorrect first and last names for the suspect in a deadly Las Vegas mass shooting before replacing them.

Erroneous posts linked on both services falsely identified the shooter.

Police have identified the shooter as Stephen Craig Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada.

Google said in a statement that a link to the "Politically Incorrect" message board on 4chan.org appeared for several hours in its "Top Stories" search results before its search algorithm replaced it with more relevant results. The 4chan result only appeared "for a small number of queries," Google said.

Facebook said its security team removed results from the conservative political website "The Gateway Pundit" and other similar posts.

___

___

3:10 p.m. in Las Vegas

The owner of a gun shop in Mesquite, Nevada, says the Las Vegas shooter bought firearms there and never gave any indication that he might have been unstable.

Guns & Guitars general manager Christopher Sullivan said in a statement Monday that 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock showed no signs of being unfit to buy guns.

Store spokesman Shawn Vincent declined comment on how many guns Paddock bought and said those details could only be shared with authorities.

Sullivan says all necessary background checks and procedures were followed under local, state and federal laws and that he's cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Paddock lived in a house in a retirement community in the small city of Mesquite.

A Utah gun store owner has said Paddock visited his shop about a 40-minute drive from Mesquite and purchased a shotgun.

___

3:05 p.m. in Las Vegas

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.

Lombardo also says investigators found 18 firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition in the home of suspected shooter Stephen Craig Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada.

The incident was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

___

2:35 p.m. in Las Vegas

Big U.S. airlines are allowing passengers to change their plans for flights to or from Las Vegas without facing penalties following the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines said Monday that they are offering waivers through Tuesday. A waiver from United Airlines lasts through Friday.

The Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs released a statement Monday offering condolences to the victims of the shooting at a country music festival.

The statement says: "We know that Las Vegas will shine again, but for now we mourn the tragedy it has endured in this dark time."

The department says it is offering support to local businesses that rely on tourism.

___

__

2:25 p.m. in Las Vegas

Two officials familiar with the investigation say authorities found at least 17 guns in the hotel room of the Las Vegas shooter.

Stephen Paddock also had two devices that are attached to the stocks of semi-automatic guns to allow fully automatic gunfire. The bump-stock devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.

The U.S. officials were briefed by law enforcement and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

Paddock killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more in the massacre that targeted a country music concert.

___

2:20 p.m. in Las Vegas

The owner of a Utah gun store says the Las Vegas shooter visited the store several times this year and bought a shotgun after passing a federal gun background check.

Dixie GunWorx owner Chris Michel says Stephen Craig Paddock said that he was new to the area and was visiting local gun shops.

Paddock bought the shotgun in February and last visited the store in St. George, Utah, in the spring. It's a 40-minute drive from where Paddock lived in Mesquite, Nevada.

Michel says he chatted with Paddock to get to know him and make sure there were no signs that he should not be allowed to buy a gun.

Michel says: "There were no red flags."

He added: "I had no idea he would be capable of this."

__

2:05 p.m. in Las Vegas

Officials are still loading bodies into vans to remove them from the scene of the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 58 people.

The work continued more than 12 hours after a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of thousands of people at a country music concert.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has said the hundreds of people who were wounded were taken to five southern Nevada hospitals.

Police have warned that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a long, laborious process.

___

1:55 p.m. in Las Vegas

The brother of the shooter in the mass Las Vegas shooting says Stephen Craig Paddock was a big spender at casinos and often received free rooms and meals from the casinos.

Eric Paddock told reporters Monday his brother never showed signs that he could be violent and owned several guns but never collected firearms.

He described the wealth of his multimillionaire brother as substantial, said it included real estate and that he managed property for relatives.

Eric Paddock also described his brother as different than other people: "He was a guy who had money. He went on cruises and gambled."

He says Stephen Craig Paddock did not care about religion or politics.

__

1:25 p.m. in Las Vegas

A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock says he was a multimillionaire who made much of his money investing in real estate.

Eric Paddock told reporters Monday in Orlando that his brother was also an accountant for many years.

He was not aware of his brother having any recent financial difficulties.

Stephen Craig Paddock recently sent a walker by mail to his 90-year-old mother.

The brother says the shooter collected coins when he was a child.

Police have said the suspect killed at least 58 people in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

___

12:45 p.m. in Las Vegas

The father of suspected Las Vegas gunman Stephen Craig Paddock operated an Oregon bingo parlor after escaping from a Texas prison in the late 1960s.

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was put on the FBI most wanted list after the escape.

An Oregon Supreme Court opinion from 1981 says FBI agents him on Sept. 6, 1978, at the Bingo Center in the small city of Springfield. He went by different names and was identified by the court as Patrick Benjamin Paddock.

Despite the escape, Paddock was paroled the following year and returned to Oregon. He continued the bingo operation until authorities shut it down in 1987 and charged him with racketeering.

Don Bishoff, a columnist for The Register-Guard of Eugene, wrote in 1998 that Paddock pleaded no contest to the charges, but he received no jail time. He wrote that Paddock spent the last decade of his life in Texas.

The columnist described Paddock as one of the Eugene-Springfield area's "most colorful rogues." Paddock was also known as Bruce Ericksen.

Police say his oldest son killed at least 58 people in Las Vegas in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. More than 500 were wounded.

___

12:40 p.m. in Las Vegas

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas hockey team says its assistant coach was shot in the chest when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music show, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.

The Rebels men's ice hockey team said in a statement Monday that Nick Robone had surgery to remove a bullet from his chest.

General Manager Zee Khan says Robone is breathing with help from a ventilator and is in stable condition.

The team says the bullet missed Robone's lung, and he is expected to fully recover. The team says he will be hospitalized "for the near future."

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has said the hundreds of people who were wounded were taken to five southern Nevada hospitals.

___

12:30 p.m. in Las Vegas

A bell tolled three times as a solemn President Donald Trump paused on the White House South Lawn for a moment of silence to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Flanked by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, Trump walked out onto the lawn for the memorial moment Monday afternoon.

The White House's flag was at half-staff.

They were honoring the 58 people killed Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas.

Police say Stephen Craig Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower Sunday night when he fired into the Route 91 Harvest festival. More than 500 people were wounded.

___

12:25 p.m. in Las Vegas

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has raised her fist at the U.S. Capitol and said "the nation is counting on you" after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Giffords, who was grievously wounded in 2011, and her husband, Mark Kelly, were at the Capitol on Monday. They say Congress must pass legislation to keep deadly weapons out of the wrong hands.

Kelly and Giffords had planned to campaign for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam, but instead they went to the Capitol to comment on the shooting.

Citing President Donald Trump, Kelly said "Americans need more than our president's prayers. We need his plans."

Kelly is calling for a commission to work on solutions to gun violence. He says it's the only acceptable moral course for the country.

___

12:15 p.m. in Las Vegas

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says the hundreds of people wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting were taken to five southern Nevada hospitals.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center says in a statement it received 14 patients who died and more than 160 who were injured.

The statement on Monday said the Las Vegas hospital's doctors performed about 30 surgeries and that police were still trying to notify relatives of the victims.

Hospital CEO Todd Sklamberg said most of the hospital's trauma team and staff worked through the night after the shooting that killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500.

Police have warned that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a "long, laborious process."

___

12:05 p.m. in Las Vegas

The United Nations says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very shocked and alarmed" by the deadly attack in Las Vegas.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday it was a horrific loss of life.

Haq said the secretary-general will be writing a condolence letter to the government of the United States to express sorrow at the large number of killings.

__

3:03 p.m. in Washington D.C.

__

2:25 p.m. in Washington D.C.

__

2:10 p.m. in Washington D.C.

__

1:05 p.m. in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump and the first lady will lead a moment of silence on Monday afternoon on the White House South Lawn to honor the victims of the deadly Las Vegasshooting.

Trump also spoke Monday with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the shooting. The White House says May conveyed her condolences after more than 50 people were killed and hundreds injured at an outdoor country music festival.

The White House says the president thanked May and praised the first responders in Las Vegas who responded to the shooting.

__

12:01 p.m. in Las Vegas

The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock was described decades ago by the FBI as a "glib, smooth-talking" con man who enjoyed gambling, umpiring prison sports games and playing bridge.

Paddock was 7 and the oldest of four children when his father was arrested for a string of Phoenix bank robberies.

Neighbor Eva Price took the boy swimming while FBI agents searched the family home.

She told the Tucson Citizen at the time: "We're trying to keep Steve from knowing his father is held as a bank robber. I hardly know the family, but Steve is a nice boy. It's a terrible thing."

Paddock's father went by the nicknames "Big Daddy," ''Chromedome" and "Old Baldy."

Before the robberies, he served prison time in Illinois for stealing a car, engaging in a confidence game and conspiring to pass bad checks. He was in prison for the first three years of his oldest son's life.

___

11:50 a.m. in Las Vegas

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Craig Paddock's father was a notorious bank robber who tried to run down an FBI agent with his car in Las Vegas in 1960 and was on the agency's most wanted list after escaping from a federal prison in Texas in 1968.

Paddock was a teen when an FBI poster issued after the escape said his father Benjamin Hoskins Paddock had been "diagnosed as psychopathic."

The FBI warning about the elder Paddock said he should be considered "armed and very dangerous." He had been serving a 20-year sentence for a string of Phoenix bank robberies.

Benjamin Hoskins Paddock died in 1998.

Stephen Paddock's brother, Eric, confirmed their father's identity in an interview Monday with The Orlando Sentinel.

___

11:38 a.m. in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police warn that identifying bodies from the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history will be a "long, laborious process."

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo also said Monday that investigators are continuing their collection of evidence and working to reunite people with relatives who were at the shooting site.

Police say Stephen Craig Paddock was on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower Sunday night when he opened fire at concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival. At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

Authorities have set up hotlines and centers to help people track down relatives.

Lombardo says he expects a convention center to be used for that because authorities need a large space.

___

11:21 a.m. in Las Vegas

A brother of the suspect in the worst U.S. mass shooting in the modern history says Stephen Craig Paddock was "not a normal guy" and frequently played high stakes video poker.

Eric Paddock in an interview in Orlando, Florida, says his 64-year-old brother once "texted me a picture that he won $40,000 on a slot machine."

He says his brother was "not a normal guy" and "played high stakes video poker."

Eric Paddock says last had contact with him via text messages in September.

He says his brother being named by authorities as the shooting suspect was "like if an asteroid fell out of the sky."

Authorities say Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

___

11:12 a.m. in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES— Authorities say law enforcement members from across California are among those wounded in a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Monday that an off-duty officer who was shot in the leg is expected to recover.

LA County Sheriff's officials say two off-duty department employees were hit by gunfire Sunday. One was critically injured and the other is stable.

Orange County authorities say one off-duty sheriff's deputy and two wives of department employees sustained non-life-threatening wounds.

Bakersfield police say one of its off-duty officers wounded in the gunfire is expected to survive.

Police in Ontario say a 24-year-old officer who was wounded is stable. The officer's wife had minor injuries.

Sunday's shooting killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

___

10:56 a.m. in Las Vegas

Police in the Nevada resort town where the shooter in the worst U.S. mass shooting in recent history lived say his home was searched by investigators and that local officers never had contact with him while he was living there.

Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, lived in a three-bedroom house on a cul-de-sac in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada.

Mesquite police officer Quinn Averett referred comment on what was found in Paddock's home to Las Vegas police investigating the shooting.

Mesquite is a city of about 18,000 people along the state line with Arizona.

Authorities are investigating why Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show in Las Vegas on Sunday night, leaving 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

__

10:27 a.m. in Las Vegas

Police from the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas say the suspect in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history lived there from 2004 to 2012.

Lt. Brian Parish says property records show Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, indicated he lived there during the period but that public records suggested he may have lived in the suburb longer.

Parrish said Monday that Paddock owned at least three rental properties.

Parrish also says Mesquite police have found no indications that officers had contact with Paddock.

Nevada police have said Parrish was most recently living in that state's city of Mesquite near the state line with Arizona.

Investigators searched the Nevada home. Officers in Mesquite, Nevada, also have said they had no contact with Paddock before the shooting.

__

12:20 p.m. in Washington D.C.

The CIA is advising caution on "jumping to conclusions" after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting.

Agency spokesman Jonathan Liu says U.S. intelligence agencies are aware of the claim of responsibility. But he says people shouldn't rush to judgment "before the facts are in."

The CIA is deferring to law enforcement on the status of the investigation.

Without providing any evidence, the Islamic State group on Monday said the gunman in the mass shooting in Las Vegas was "a soldier" from its ranks who had converted to Islam months ago.

__

11:45 a.m. in Washington D.C.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says he agrees with President Donald Trump that the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed more than 50 people was "an act of pure evil."

Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, returned to the Capitol last week after he was shot and critically wounded in June as he and fellow Republicans practiced for a congressional baseball game. Scalise said he prays for the victims of the shooting and that the whole nation grieves with their loved ones.

Scalise encouraged people across America to stand together in solidarity to support the Las Vegas community, "especially by giving blood and encouraging others to do the same. In the face of unspeakable evil, our whole nation must respond with countless acts of kindness, warmth and generosity."

__

11:50 a.m. in Washington D.C.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut says it's time for Congress to do something about mass shootings after more than 50 people were gunned down in Las Vegas.

Murphy, a leading gun-control proponent, said mass shootings had become an "epidemic" in America.

He said "it is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren't public policy responses to this epidemic."

Other Democrats condemned the shooting but did not specifically urge gun-control legislation. Action in the Republican-controlled Congress is unlikely.

House Speaker Paul Ryan ordered flags over the Capitol lowered to half-staff and said "the whole country stands united in our shock, in our condolences and in our prayers."

__

11:44 a.m. in Washington D.C.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured. A gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival Sunday night.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

__

11:16 a.m. in Washington D.C.

__

11:13 a.m. in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting Sunday night at a country music concert.

Trump issued a proclamation Monday ordering flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Oct. 6.

The proclamation covers flags at the White House and all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the United States and all territories. It also extends to embassies, military facilities and other sites overseas.

In the proclamation, Trump says the nation "is heartbroken."

__

11:07 a.m. in Washington D.C.

__

Las Vegas:

Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

The brother of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock said he's "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can't understand what happened.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says Stephen Paddock owned a single-family home in Sun City Mesquite, a retirement community along the Nevada-Arizona border.

He lived there with Marilou Danley, 62. Police say they don't believe she was involved.

Heavily armed police searched the home early Monday.

Texas authorities say he lived in a Dallas suburb from 2009 to 2012.

__

11:02 a.m. in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump says he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

__

__

__

7:11 a.m. in Las Vegas

The White House says President Donald Trump will speak at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump's remarks were added to his schedule Monday morning. He tweeted his "warmest condolences and sympathies" earlier in the morning.

The president was briefed on the shooting at a country music concert, which left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured Sunday night.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.

__

6:55 a.m.

Las Vegas authorities are calling for blood donations and setting up a hotline to report missing people in the wake of a mass shooting that injured more than 400 people and killed 50 at a country music concert Sunday night.

Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a "family reunification center" for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.

Las Vegas police say anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson. A blood drive is also being planned.

__

6:30 a.m.

The brother of the man who killed at least 50 people at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip says he's "completely dumbfounded" by the shooting, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Eric Paddock says he can't understand what happened. He also said he's made a statement to police.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.

__

6:30 a.m.

Pope Francis is calling the Las Vegas shooting a "senseless tragedy" and is assuring victims of his prayers.

The Vatican secretary of state sent a telegram of condolences Monday to the bishop of Las Vegas, saying the pope was "deeply saddened" to learn of the shooting.

The telegram said Francis praised the efforts of police and emergency crews.

In the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert, killing at least 50 people and injuring more than 400 others.

___

6:07 a.m.

Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer. His name was not immediately released.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

__

5:55 a.m.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no "specific credible threat" involving other public venues in the U.S. after the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people.

The gunman, identified by police as Stephen Paddock died at the scene. Police said he fired from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino onto an outdoor country music festival Sunday night. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

In Washington, A Homeland Security spokesman, David Lapan, tweeted Monday the department has "no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving other public venues in the country."

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.

5:45 a.m.

___

Heavily armed police are searching the Nevada retirement-community home of a man authorities say killed more than 50 people when he opened fire at a country-music concert in Las Vegas.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the single-family home where 64-year-old Stephen Paddock lived with 62-year-old Marilou Danley early Monday morning.

He says Danley was not at the house and police saw "no movement" inside before serving a search warrant at the one-story, three-bedroom home in the Sun City Mesquite retirement community, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.

Tanner says detectives from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas were at the scene in the resort community of Mesquite, located near the Arizona state line.

___

5:20 a.m.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says two of its off-duty members were shot during the attack at a Las Vegas concert.

Authorities say both were taken to the hospital, where one remains in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

Officials did not immediately release their names.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock. Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.

___

5:15 a.m.

Las Vegas police say they've determined that a woman they were seeking is no longer considered a "person of interest" in the deadly mass shooting at a country music festival.

Police say they don't believe 62-year-old Marilou Danley was involved in the Sunday night shooting that killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

Police initially said they were seeking the woman who may have been the roommate of the shooter.

The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

Paddock died after police confronted him Sunday on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip.

__

4:40 a.m.

Authorities say the on-duty police officer who was wounded at the deadly Las Vegasconcert attack is out of surgery and in stable condition.

The unnamed officer was one of two on-duty Las Vegas police officers wounded Sunday night. The other sustained minor injuries.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people — including two off-duty officers — were killed and more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

__

4:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely."

A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

__

3:30 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.

Lombardo says officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.

Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in this incident.

The dead gunman is also believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.