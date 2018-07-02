Lasik Surgery Struggles

But, the program scores 20-20 with police and firefighters, who also are eligible. The Pepose Vision Institute and the University of Missouri-St. Louis optometry school sponsor the program. It's low-fee Lasik eye surgery for low-income residents in or near East St. Louis, Ill. But, after the 2001 terror attacks, it expanded to include first responders. Since then, only five poor residents have had surgery, along with 188 police officers or firefighters.