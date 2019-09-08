Late inning rally pushes Royals to victory

MIAMI - The Kansas City Royals picked up a big win backed by a potent offensive showing Saturday night, defeating the Miami Marlins 7-2.

The Marlins opened the scoring in the 2nd inning, making it 1-0.

There would be no other runs scored from either team until the 7th inning, when the Royals took control.

RBI singles from Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier put the score at 2-1 and a bases-loaded walk of Alex Gordon made it 3-1.

Royals new free agent addition, Ryan McBroom, would cap off this offensive explosion with a base clearing double to deep right field. The Royals would end the 7th inning leading 6-1.

A RBI Single from Harold Ramirez of the Miami Marlins would put them back on the board the following inning, the score being 6-2.

Jorge Soler put any thought of a Marlins comeback to bed in the ninth inning with a 408 foot solo home run, solidifying a 7-2 Royals victory.