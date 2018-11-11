Late night traffic stop leads to meth arrest outside Fulton

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were patrolling rural Callaway County when they stopped a vehicle driven by Fabrina Amburn, 35, of Fulton on State Highway KK for a traffic violation. Herbert Hoehne, 46, of Columbia was also in the car.

While conducting the traffic stop, deputies say they found the methamphetamine and paraphernalia. They discovered Amburn was a wanted fugitive in Montgomery County for felony drug charges.

Deputies arrested Amburn and Hoehne.

Amburn is in custody at the Callaway County Jail and is being held without bond. Hoehne is being held on a bond of $5,000.