Late Run Pushes Aggies Past Tigers

COLUMBIA -- Freshman guard Morgan Eye led the way for Mizzou, as her career-high 19 points put the Tigers (10-14, 0-13) in a position to upset the 14th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (18-6, 9-4) Tuesday (Feb. 14) night in Mizzou Arena. A late 11-0 run by the Aggies was the difference, though, as the defending national champions squeaked past the gutsy Tigers, 56-52. Christine Flores added 20 points in the tough effort, and BreAnna Brock added nine of her own.

The Aggies opened the scoring in this contest on their first possession, registering a quick layup. Missouri's answer came at the 17:27 mark after several sound defensive possessions, as Brock made her first shot attempt of the game. Sydney Crafton gave Mizzou its first lead of the game at the 16:43 mark by making one of two free throws. Texas A&M regained the lead soon after with a 6-0 run that spanned four minutes, but the run was ended by a three pointer by Eye. The Aggies possessed the 8-6 lead as the game moved to the under-12 media timeout.

Eye's second bucket of the game tied the contest at eight shortly after play resumed, but the Aggies responded quickly with two points of their own. Flores answered with a three, her first points of the game, as Mizzou regained the lead for the first time since a 3-2 advantage. Brock then made two free throws, but Texas A&M answered with another 6-0 run, claiming a 16-13 lead. Flores then made two free throws, reducing the Aggie lead to just one.

After four straight points for A&M, the Tigers found their answer in another Eye three-pointer, but the Aggies responded with a layup to make the score 22-18. Brock's layup on the ensuing possession reduced the deficit to two points for Mizzou. Eye answered an Aggie three with her third three pointer of the game, putting her over the double-digit mark before the half. After another Aggie layup, it was another Eye three that cut into the deficit, and Mizzou trailed 27-26 with 1:08 remaining in the half. Flores made a three from the top of the arc as time was running out in the first half, answering an Aggie jumper and tying the game at 29 at the half.

Flores's layup at the 19-minute mark opened scoring in the second half, and gave Mizzou a 31-29 lead. The Aggie response came a minute later with a jump shot to tie. Kyley Simmons then got on the board with her first points of the game with a three. Eye then matched her career-high with a two-point jumper. Texas A&M scored a layup on their next possession, but the Tigers led 36-33 at the under-16 timeout.

The Aggies reduced the lead to one with a layup, but Brock answered by making one of two free throws. The Aggies then made one of two free throws, and the two teams traded excellent defensive possessions. Flores broke the scoreless streak when she buried a three from the corner at the 10:35 mark to give Mizzou a 40-36 lead. The Aggies answered just over a minute later with a two, cutting the Tiger lead to a two points, but Flores responded with another three, building the Mizzou lead to a game-high five points. The Aggies, though, quickly cut the lead back to three at the 7:33 mark.

The Tigers lost the lead at the 6:33 mark after three straight free throws by Texas A&M to tie. Again it was Flores who put the Tigers on top with a layup, but that was matched on the other end by the Aggies. Brock then made a layup to once again take the lead. Eye then drained a three to give the Tigers a five point lead, gaining a new career high with 19 points, and Mizzou led 50-45 at the under-4 timeout.

After the media timeout, the Aggies scored eleven straight points to seize control of the contest, taking a 56-50 lead with less than 20 seconds remaining. Flores added a late two pointer, producing the final score of 56-52.

The Tigers' next home game is at noon on February 25 against the Kansas State Wildcats.