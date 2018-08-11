Late Shoppers Typical

Busy streets and parking lots brought to life a pre-holiday tradition for some mid-Missourians. Shopper Karen Meyer was typical. She said, "Today i'm out picking up a few last minute items that i planned on getting a little bit earlier, but neglected to do so." Shoppers in downtown Columbia walked from store to store, even with the temperature--and rain--falling. Last minute shopping for some people has gone beyond a rare occurrence that can sneak up, into something more. Johnny Hodges has made it a tradition. He said, "Probably one year I just got caught doing last minute shopping and I enjoyed it, so I always save a little bit for last." But why do people wait until the last minute to buy their giftsShopper Brad Hatfield has a theory. "I guess because of work I wait till the last minute, but also procrastination, I'd say." Last minute shoppers at Best Buy were buying small items like batteries and CD and larger ticket items like flat screen television and laptop computers. All in all shoppers say that shopping at the last minute can be both stressful and fun.