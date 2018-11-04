Late Summer Lawn Care Hazards

"I kind of let it grow. Keep my lawnmower on the highest setting so it kind of shades itself so it doesn't burn out," he explained.

The Public Works Department wants to help more residents think like Kayhill by offering healthy yard workshops.

"People are here to get information about how to take care of their lawns better while taking care of the environment as well," said the department's Frank Gordon. "The homeowners just simply apply too many chemicals, too many, too much fertilizer, and when you apply too much, this has a tendency to wash off during rainstorms, and it gets into our streams, and it pollutes our water quality."

Fertilizing at the right time and leaving lawn clippings on the ground are two ways to prevent pesticide runoff.

"I've been doing the same thing for years, haven't had any bad luck with it or harmed anything, so I just keep doing what works," Kayhill added.

Another "Show-Me Healthy Yards and Neighborhoods" workshop is planned for next Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m.