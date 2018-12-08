Late winter weather freezes spring business operations

COLUMBIA - The winter weather for mid-Missouri isn't over yet: more snow and ice is in the forecast for the area.

The delay of spring weather has put a wrench in a lot of plans, especially for businesses who rely on warmer conditions to bring in customers. Some say the unpredictable weather has affected sales and day-to-day operations.

Shaun Henry with Atkins Inc. said his team's jobs depends solely on the weather.

"We will have 60 degree days, or even almost 70 degree days and the next day it's going to snow. Sometimes we're confused about what we're going to do the next day," Henry, who is Vice President of Grounds Maintenance, said.

Atkins does jobs such as snow plowing and ice melt application in the winter and lawn and yard work for the spring.

"This year, we've already put our equipment up three different times and had to pull some of it back. We're just pulling back portions of the equipment, not the entire fleet," Henry said.

Joe Clemens, Assistant Manager of Operations at ACE Hardware, said the weather hasn't taken a huge toll on how they are operating at this time of year.

"We're fortunate enough to be able to keep all of our winter stuff on-site so when the weather does move in like this and last weekend, we were able to meet the customer's needs and bring it up from the basement," Clemens said.

ACE has the delivery of spring supplies, including flowers, planned months ahead of time. The weather forces employees to bring all flowers inside during closing to keep them from the temperatures.

Clemens said the weather has put a damper on ACE's sales for their spring supplies.