Latest Drowning Prompts Calls for River Restrictions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The latest drowning at a state park in St. Louis County is raising questions about safety -- along with calls for restrictions -- at a popular swimming area along the Meramec River. Others say swimmers must exercise personal responsibility. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it is evaluating any needed action. Yesterday, 15-year-old Isaiah Green drowned in the Meramec during a family outing at Castlewood State Park. His was the seventh drowning there in two years. The deaths have prompted calls for swimming restrictions, more signs, limited access and lifeguards. But the Missouri State Water Patrol says swimmers should wear a life jacket, know their swimming ability, have supervision and swimming buddies, and monitor their fatigue.