LATEST: Suspect named after bomb squad detonates device following bank robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police say they safely detonated a suspicious device found in the vehicle of a suspected bank robber Friday.

Police evacuated the Hy-Vee on West Broadway, where the Commerce Bank is located, after they found a suspicious package in the suspect's car. Earlier, police said, the man demanded money from a teller at the bank and said he had an explosive device.

Jeffrey Alan York, 59, is charged with making a terrorist threat and robbery. He was being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.

Several schools went on modified lockdown after the robbery, while police managed the scene.

Six different agencies took part: the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, University of Missouri Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and the FBI.

People were able to return to the Hy-Vee after 2 p.m. after the bomb squad "safely detonated the package in a controlled manner," police said.