Latter House ministries hosts tenth annual Fall Festival

BOONE COUNTY - The Latter House Kingdom Ministries of Columbia will host their tenth annual Fall Festival today at the Ranch House BBQ near the Millersberg exit off I-70.

The main purpose of the festival is an attempt to raise more than $1000 for the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia. There will be multiple activities for children at the festival, from bounce houses to face painting, but event coordinators say there will be room for adults to have some fun as well.

Food and drink will also be available at the event, which begins at 11:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m. Some food items will be served for purchase, but other items will be free to the public.

Diane Chamberlain, pastor at Latter House, said she hopes the event can give kids an opportunity to learn about service.

"We want children to know that they're helping other children through attending," Chamberlain said.

Event coordinators said they are already halfway to their $1000 goal, and hope that many people attend the event and donate to their cause.