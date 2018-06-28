Laundromat Fire Causes $5500 Damage

COLUMBIA, MO - At 10:24 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 21 Conley Road, Suite "O", the Robinson's Cleaners & Laundromat. The 9-1-1 caller reported that a clothes dryer had caught fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:30 p.m. and found thick smoke throughout the business. A customer unsuccessfully attempted to use a portable fire extinguisher to put the fire out prior to the fire department's arrival. Firefighters used a portable extinguisher and a single hose line to extinguish the remaining fire.Â At the time of the fire there were two adults and four children in the business. All of the occupants were outside when the fire department arrived.

Columbia Assistant Fire Marshal Lt. Lisa Todd investigated the fire and determined the dryer overheated and ignited a load of bath towels. Damage to the dryer and structure is estimated at $5500. There were no injuries.

The 3500 square foot business is a 24-hour laundromat and was closed for approximately two hours while fire crews were on the scene. Three fire engines, a ladder, and a rescue squad responded to the incident.