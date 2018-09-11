Laundry causes duplex to catch on fire

BOONE COUNTY - Dispatchers were called to a fire at a duplex on South Sonora Drive at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Boone County Fire Department Training Division Manager, Darren Day, said the fire started in the laundry room.

"Some clothes caught fire and there was some smoke inhalation," Day said.

A mother and two sons sat in an ambulance outside the home to get checked for smoke inhalation and were later released.

Day said firefighters are still looking into what caused the fire. Day said there was no damage to the other side of the complex.