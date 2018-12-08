Laurence Bowers hosts basketball camp in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Former Missouri basketball player Laurence Bowers doesn't want his basketball camp to be considered a "fun" camp.

"I feel as if you’re going to a basketball camp, you need to learn. There needs to be some type of improvement from day one to day three," Bowers said.

Bowers and his team of coaches are in Columbia working with local kids to hone their basketball skills. "Camp Bowers" is being held at Rock Bridge High School from Wednesday to Friday.

"It's just my way of saying thanks to the whole city of Columbia, to the cities around that supported me during my time here," Bowers said. "And it's also a chance to just make an impact on the upcoming youth with the game of basketball."

Former Missouri guards J.T. Tiller and Michael Dixon as well as former Tulsa guard Shaquille Harrison are helping Bowers coach the kids.

For Tiller, he thinks camp participants are benefitting from Bowers' knowledge of basketball.

"You can tell in his skill set," Bowers said. "He knows a little bit of everything. He’s very good as an all-around player. He’s just very good at being able to touch on every aspect of the game."

Hosting a basketball camp for the community has been on the mind of Bowers, according to Bowers' childhood friend Tony Christian.

"We have been talking about it since he was in school, like what he would do after as far as coaching. So we been had it on our mind to give back to the community and help the kids," Christian said.

Bowers added he wants this camp to be an annual event.