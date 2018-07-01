Law Enforcement Investigates Capitol Hill Car Chase

WASHINGTON - Law enforcement authorities are investigating why a Connecticut woman tried to breach a White House barrier, setting off a high-speed car chase that put the Capitol on lock down and ended with her being killed by police.

The harrowing chase Thursday unfolded between two national landmarks and briefly shuttered the chambers where lawmakers were debating how to end a government shutdown. It also stirred fresh panic in a city where a gunman two weeks ago killed 12 people.

Two law enforcement officials identified the driver who breached the White House as 34-year-old Miriam Carey, of Stamford, Conn. She was traveling with a one-year-old girl who avoided serious injury and was in protective custody.

The FBI was serving a search warrant in Stamford and police had cordoned off a condominium building. Still, the motive remained unclear.