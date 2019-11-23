Law enforcement looking for suspect in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency issued an alert Friday asking community members to watch out for a suspect on the loose.

Law enforcement released that they are looking for a male suspect in the area of Highway 98 and 179 near 170.

According to the release, the suspect has shaggy blonde hair. No other description has been released.

Officials are asking the community to stay indoors and secure your homes.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the nearest authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.