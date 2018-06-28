Law enforcement looking for SW Missouri escape

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield-area law enforcement officers are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while being taken to the Greene County jail.

Police say Nick Gamblin somehow got out of a stopped Strafford police car while he was being taken to jail.

Authorities warned residents around Drury University and Ozarks Technical Community College to lock their doors after Gamblin escaped Thursday evening.

OTC was shut down after the escape and Drury officials sent out a tweet warning about the escaped inmate.

Gamblin is white, 5-feet-6 inches, 135 pounds. He was wearing a gray and black striped jail uniform and was handcuffed and barefoot when he escaped.

Gamblin has active warrants for first-degree tampering, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.