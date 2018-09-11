Law enforcement on lookout for underage impaired driving

COLUMBIA - Law enforcement hopes underage drinkers leaving their prom after parties or the bars will keep their keys in their pockets.

Starting Friday, statewide law enforcement will be on the lookout for underage impaired driving. The campaign will run through May 12.

Timing of the campaign will coincide with statewide prom and graduation dates, which are often popular occasions for teens to drink alcohol.

In the last three years, there were 54 fatal crashes and 174 disabling injury crashes involving an impaired driver under the age of 21. As a result of those crashes, 64 people died and 257 were seriously injured in these crashes.

Boone County Sgt. Brian Leer told KOMU 8 News there will be at least one sobriety checkpoint in the area, along with more law enforcement on patrol. Leer mentioned through bond money the department can afford to pay staff overtime to patrol the streets.

Missouri has a zero tolerance law, if you are under 21, your license will be suspended if you're caught driving with even a trace of alcohol in your system.

