Law firm: Contamination at additional homes near landfill

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A law firm says radioactive material has been found at additional homes near a contaminated St. Louis County landfill.

A Bridgeton, Missouri, couple filed suit last year over contamination in their home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the law firm handling their case said Monday that samples from four more homes also show contamination.

The Environmental Protection Agency conducted its own test of two homes in December. Results are pending but the EPA said in a statement that preliminary results indicate no cause for concern.

A bill sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal seeks a program to buyout homes in the Bridgeton area determined to be contaminated. The measure must pass before Friday, the end of the 2017 legislative session.