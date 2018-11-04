Law Increases State Education Funding

Blunt also said increased school funding comes without a tax increase.

"Every year we deliver more dollars to Missouri classrooms than we did before, and we are indeed keeping that commitment," he said. "We can support our schools in a significant way without increasing the tax burden on working families."

The law increases state funding by 4.6%, putting fiscal 2007 funding at $3.9 billion. In addition, the School Funding Formula, Small Schools Program, Parents as Teachers Program, A+ Schools and education for severely disabled children will receive more money, raising the total for education to $5 billion.

"I think that the state is keeping up their end of the bargain by putting a formula in place that equalizes the dollars that we have for the state to go where they are most needed," said Mike Wood of the Missouri State Teachers Association. "As long as the economy stays good and the revenues of the state continue to increase, I think our programs will increase in education. He's shown that even when they're not good he's going to give increases to the education field."

Blunt says education is and always has been his top priority. The governor also wants to improve math, engineering, technology and science in public schools to help Missouri students compete with the rest of the world.