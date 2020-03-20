Law Makes St. Louis Foreclosure Ordinance Moot

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri appeals court says a legal dispute over St. Louis County's foreclosure mediation ordinance is moot after a recently enacted state law.

St. Louis County's 2012 ordinance required that lenders give residential borrowers a chance to mediate before their homes are foreclosed. Missouri lawmakers this year approved legislation making real estate loans subject only to state and federal laws. It was aimed at overturning local foreclosure mediation ordinances. Gov. Jay Nixon allowed the law to take effect on Aug. 28.

The Missouri Bankers Association and Jonesburg State Bank had challenged the county's ordinance in court. The Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District said Tuesday in its ruling the county has conceded it will not enforce the foreclosure mediation ordinance. The appellate court dismissed the case as moot.