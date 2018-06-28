Law Might Make Renewable Sources Mandatory

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

They're proposing to phase in mandatory use of wind, solar energy and other renewable sources of power generation beginning in 2009. The mandatory minimums are spelled out in bills offered by Democrats in the Missouri House and Senate. Senator Chuck Graham of Columbia says the purpose of his bill is to reduce pollution and the dependence of Missouri utilities on fossil fuels. Graham adds that many utilities already are looking into using renewable energy sources. The Democratic proposals would let power companies pass along a maximum 50 cents per month to consumers to pay for the new technology.