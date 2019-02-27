Lawmaker looks to revise old law to help special needs children

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House representative is trying to resurrect an old law that never got the money it needed to help special needs children.

The legislation is called Bryce's Law. It created a scholarship fund to help children with autism and other special needs to go to private schools, which could better serve their needs.

The bill is named after the grandson of its original sponsor, former state Rep. Dwight Scharnhorst. His grandson, Bryce had autism and died from seizures when he was 6.

Originally, the state would grant scholarships from donations in exchange for tax credits, but that never got off the ground and not a single child was helped.

Now, Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka is sponsoring a new bill and is trying to adjust the funding method for Bryce's Law so it can actually help kids.

The issue is close to Bailey's heart, because her son, Asher is on the autism spectrum.

Bailey said Asher goes to normal public school, and she is very happy with the special education resources her school district has, but is worried about parents and children who do not have those resources.

“It’s my heart, it’s what I care about," she said. "I hate to see, especially kids with disabilities, left behind. It really breaks my heart."

In Bailey's bill, funding would come from outside donations or grants, and possibly state appropriation if it were made available.

The state appropriation is where a representative from the Missouri National Education Association, Otto Fajen has a problem.

“Public funds should not go to private and religious schools," he said.

Fajen said he is worried about the consistency in funding, and the effect it could have on special education students.

He said he's concerned the money could be there one year and gone the next, causing the student to make tough transitions from school to school.

Bailey said she is focused on getting outside donations and not using any state money. She said she would work with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to find outside contributions.

"To me, it wouldn't even be a job, I would be humbled to work with DESE to find other funding sources," she said.