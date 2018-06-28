Lawmaker Proposes Another Redistricting Plan

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House Democrat has proposed an alternative to a congressional redistricting map offered by a Republican leader. The new plan by Ron Casey, of Jefferson County, would consolidate the two St. Louis city districts into one -- as also suggested by Republican John Diehl, head of the House redistricting committee.

But Casey would keep Jefferson County within a single district. Diehl would divide it among three. Diehl wants to divide up mid-Missouri. Casey would place it all in a new district stretching from Cass County on the Kansas border to Audrain County in the northeast.

Two GOP congressional incumbents -- Vicki Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer -- both live within those boundaries. Casey, who serves on the redistricting panel, offered his plan Friday. Missouri is losing one of its nine U.S. House seats, requiring a new congressional map.