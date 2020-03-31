Lawmaker Proposes Curbing Gov. Nixon's Budget Power

6 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Friday, January 31 2014 Jan 31, 2014 Friday, January 31, 2014 3:19:00 AM CST January 31, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member wants lawmakers to have a check on budget cuts enacted by the governor.

Governors can control the rate at which money is spent and reduce spending when revenues are below the estimates upon which the budget is based.

House Republican Todd Richardson is proposing a constitutional amendment that would let lawmakers override the cuts with a two-thirds vote. Richardson says the measure would provide effective legislative oversight of governors' spending decisions.

There have been budget disputes between Gov. Jay Nixon and the Legislature. Most recently, Nixon froze $400 million in the current year's budget, while citing concerns lawmakers would override his veto of a tax cut. The veto was sustained and much of those funds have been released.

More News

Grid
List

Ex-Kansas City councilwoman to run for lieutenant governor
Ex-Kansas City councilwoman to run for lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Kansas City Council woman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:57:41 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

Missouri Supreme Court strikes down anti-picketing law
Missouri Supreme Court strikes down anti-picketing law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a 2018 law banning public union workers... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 7:09:59 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

Hearnes Center identified as potential alternate care facility
Hearnes Center identified as potential alternate care facility
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon. At the press conference, he... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 4:05:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia teen designing, 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Columbia teen designing, 3D printing face shields for healthcare workers
COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen is leading the charge to make face shields for healthcare workers as the nation is... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

More than a third of Americans say COVID-19 is affecting their mental health
More than a third of Americans say COVID-19 is affecting their mental health
If you are feeling anxious about COVID-19, you're not alone. A new survey from the American Psychiatric Association reveals more... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 3:58:38 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

State Lawmakers will return to the capitol next week
State Lawmakers will return to the capitol next week
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers were originally scheduled to be back at the capitol Jefferson City this week after their spring... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 12:57:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Schools providing meals to students from busses
Columbia Public Schools providing meals to students from busses
COLUMBIA - This is the first week Columbia Public Schools is delivering meals for students as school is held at... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 12:50:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

Blunt, Hawley join bipartisan effort to help rural hospitals
Blunt, Hawley join bipartisan effort to help rural hospitals
DC —Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley joined a bipartisan group of 121 members of Congress in sending a letter... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 12:15:00 PM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: The stock market and your investments
COVID-19 Town Hall: The stock market and your investments
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Andrew Zumwalt about the stock market's roller coaster ride... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:34:00 AM CDT March 31, 2020 in Continuous News

MUPD warns of COVID-19 scams
MUPD warns of COVID-19 scams
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department hasn't received any reports of scams related to COVID-19, yet. But in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 11:30:31 AM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

Lakota Coffee broken into Monday night
Lakota Coffee broken into Monday night
COLUMBIA — Lakota Coffee was broken into Monday night, according to a Facebook post by the company. "We... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 10:39:00 AM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Over 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Over 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:17:00 AM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

Life before COVID-19: A look at what has changed in the past month
Life before COVID-19: A look at what has changed in the past month
COLUMBIA - On March 1, daily life in Columbia looked a lot different than it does today. People were... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, March 31 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Tuesday, March 31, 2020 4:00:00 AM CDT March 31, 2020 in News

$2 million awarded to Missouri man wrongfully sent to prison
$2 million awarded to Missouri man wrongfully sent to prison
TROY (AP) — An eastern Missouri sheriff's department has reached a $2 million settlement with a man who spent more... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 8:23:00 PM CDT March 30, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson: COVID-19 pandemic will only get worse
Gov. Parson: COVID-19 pandemic will only get worse
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson said during his daily press briefing on Monday that it could be 60 to 90 days... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 7:05:00 PM CDT March 30, 2020 in Top Stories

MU provost explains grading changes, refund options
MU provost explains grading changes, refund options
COLUMBIA— MU students will have from May 18 to June 5 to decide whether to report their grades as letter... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 3:50:00 PM CDT March 30, 2020 in News

Free "scrappy meals" offered for people affected by COVID-19
Free "scrappy meals" offered for people affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Six restaurant owners gathered together to provide "scrappy meals" for those in need due to COVID-19 on Monday... More >>
1 day ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 50°
12am 48°
1am 46°
2am 44°