Lawmaker Proposes Curbing Gov. Nixon's Budget Power

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member wants lawmakers to have a check on budget cuts enacted by the governor.

Governors can control the rate at which money is spent and reduce spending when revenues are below the estimates upon which the budget is based.

House Republican Todd Richardson is proposing a constitutional amendment that would let lawmakers override the cuts with a two-thirds vote. Richardson says the measure would provide effective legislative oversight of governors' spending decisions.

There have been budget disputes between Gov. Jay Nixon and the Legislature. Most recently, Nixon froze $400 million in the current year's budget, while citing concerns lawmakers would override his veto of a tax cut. The veto was sustained and much of those funds have been released.