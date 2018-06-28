Lawmaker Proposes Ethics Institute

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) The chairman of the state Senate's appropriations committee is including $200,000 in the budget for a new academic center on ethics. The institute would be based at the University of Missouri's St. Louis campus. State Senator Chuck Gross says the institute would be a clearinghouse for research in all aspects of ethics. The St. Charles Republican says his interest is in ethics in public policy, but that would be just one part of the center's work. Gross says St. Louis Chancellor Tom George suggested also including medical and business ethics in the program. George is consulting with faculty on how to organize the center. Gross says he is leaving it to university officials to name the institute.