Lawmaker proposes review of University of Missouri System

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri measure would create a panel aimed at finding ways to address concerns about the University of Missouri.

Columbia Republican Sen. Kurt Schaefer proposed a resolution Tuesday to establish a commission to review the university and suggest changes. The measure notes that if the university doesn't follow recommendations, lawmakers will consider that during next year's budget process.

The university system fell under national scrutiny last November after protests on the Columbia campus over what some student activists saw as administrators' indifference to racial issues.

Lawmakers have criticized how administrators handled the situation. The House budget leader in response has recommended giving the university system $8 million less next year.

Schaefer is running for attorney general and is the lead senator working on the state budget.