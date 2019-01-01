Lawmaker review of Greitens over, but ethics commission complaint remains

COLUMBIA — The leader of a Missouri House investigation into former Gov. Eric Greitens says while that review is over, he’s still hopeful Greitens will be held accountable for alleged campaign finance violations.

Rep. Jay Barnes released the House investigatory committee’s final report Monday on lawmakers’ efforts to dig into personal and political allegations against Greitens.

The investigatory committee issued three reports in April with its findings into accusations against the governor. In the first report, the committee said the woman who accused Greitens of taking a picture of her without her consent was a credible source.

The third report was a supplement to the first report, after Greitens said on Facebook that the woman's testimony to the investigatory committee contradicted her testimony to the Circuit Attorney. The report found that the testimonies did not contradict, and that the woman was still a credible source.

The second report by the investigatory committee detailed the accusations of campaign finance violations against Greitens.

The report says Greitens signed a non-disclosure agreement with the non-profit The Mission Continues while he was working there, agreeing not to use any donor information for purposes not related to the organization. Several witnesses testified that a list of donors contributing more than $1,000 to The Mission Continues was reviewed during at least one campaign finance meeting when Greitens was considering a 2016 run for governor.

Barnes says the committee no longer has the authority to investigate following Greitens’ resignation in June. But Barnes says he’s hopeful that the Missouri Ethics Commission will take action on a complaint he filed against Greitens alleging multiple campaign finance violations.

Greitens’ campaign attorney Catherine Hanaway says those allegations are not accurate and the campaign complied with Missouri campaign finance laws.

The Missouri Ethics Commission can levy fines and, in certain cases, refer cases to prosecutors.