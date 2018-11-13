Lawmaker Revives College Voucher Proposal

House Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden, of St. Charles proposed to distribute state money for higher education to individual students. Then, students could use the scholarships for public or private universities. Bearden's 2004 bill used full-time enrollment figures at colleges to divide the money on a per-student basis. Under his new proposal, money could instead be distributed similar to a scholarship, perhaps based on grades or need. Critics fear the proposal could divert state money from public colleges and universities to private schools, including those with strong religious affiliations.