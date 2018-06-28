Lawmaker Seeks Ban on Intoxicated Doctoring

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member wants to make it a crime for doctors to practice medicine while intoxicated. Legislation by Republican Vicki Schneider, of O'Fallon, would make it a Class B misdemeanor to perform surgery or a medical procedure on a patient while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The doctor would face up to six months in jail.

An intoxicated doctor who physically injures the patient during surgery or a medical procedure could be charged with a Class C felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison. Schneider's bill was introduced Wednesday. It does not specify a blood alcohol level at which a doctor would be considered intoxicated.