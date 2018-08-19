Lawmaker Steps Down

New- Kratky to resign from legislature. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A St. Louis lawmaker says he has cast his last vote. House member Fred Kratky says he plans to resign soon to concentrate on his new job as chief executive officer of the St. Louis Association of Realtors. Missouri lawmakers commonly have private sector jobs. But Kratky says he couldn't give either one the attention it deserves if he tried to do both. Kratky is a Democrat who first was elected to the House in 2002.