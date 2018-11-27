Lawmaker Wants Reprieve for KC Schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state senator wants the Missouri Board of Education to give temporary, provisional accreditation to the Kansas City School District.

Republican Ryan Silvey, of Kansas City, said Monday the temporary label would give legislators time to consider changing a state law requiring unaccredited districts to pay for students' transfers to other schools.

Kansas City schools have been unaccredited since January 2012. The state Board of Education is to consider Tuesday whether to grant the district provisional accreditation. The state education commissioner is recommending against that.

On Monday, the board heard a progress report from consultants hired to recommend ways the state could help improve the Kansas City district. A draft report is expected by January.