Lawmakers and Governor at Odds Over Fighter Jets

JEFFERSON CITY -- A new wrinkle of disagreement has emerged in Missouri's special legislative session on business incentives. State lawmakers and Gov. Jay Nixon now apparently are at odds over the production of military fighter jets.

The Missouri House passed a resolution last week urging Congress to provide full funding for the F-35, which is made by Lockheed Martin in Texas. The resolution notes that suppliers for the F-35

support about 500 jobs in Missouri.

But Nixon says the resolution does not reflect Missouri's position. Nixon is emphasizing Missouri's support for Boeing, which makes the F/A-18 fighter jet in St. Louis and employs about 15,000 people in Missouri.

The resolution's sponsor, House Republican Caleb Jones, said Monday he also supports Boeing and doesn't think his measure would cost Missouri any jobs.