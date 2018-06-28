Lawmakers Await Answers on Processing Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Missouri Republican lawmakers are still waiting for answers about reports that employees are being paid to do very little work at a suburban St. Louis processing center for President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

Media reports in mid-May quoted employees of the Serco Inc. office in Wentzville, Missouri, as saying work was so scarce that they sometimes played board games or slept.

Serco's Wentzville facility, with 660 employees, is among three that process paper applications.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer asked the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to respond to their concerns by May 30.

CMS said in a statement Friday that it will respond, but it didn't say when. The agency says it is committed to ensuring that federal funds are spent appropriately.