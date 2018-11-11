Lawmakers Call for New Stem Cell Amendment

Opponents of the bill say Missourians have already made their choice.

"This proposed resolution would completely undo everything Missouri voters just voted on. It would just undo the will of the people. It would erase the guarantees we have for equal access to medical research, and it would ban, just ban, some of the most promising forms of stem cell research," said Donn Rubin, Missouri Coalition for Lifesaving Cures.

But those who want another vote say Missourians will still have access to cures based on stem cell research. The bill isn't just about clarifying a definition.

"Those over 1 million voters that voted against Amendment 2 are very passionate about keeping this issue in the forefront," said Lembke.

If lawmakers pass the bill, Missourians will vote on stem cell research again this November. The Missouri Senate is also considering a resolution dealing with stem cell research.