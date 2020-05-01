Lawmakers Charged
According to case documents, Democratic Senator Jeff Smith gambled using Democratic Representative Joseph Aull's player card. Surveillance video showed Aull giving his card to lobbyist Lynne Schlosser who gave it to Smith.
Security guards questioned Smith's identity after he ignored requests to put his blackberry away at a poker table.
Rules and regulations against using false identification are posted at the entrance of the casino. Violators could face up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $500.
"I believe that the charges against me are unfounded, and I feel that I am not guilty," Aull said.
The three are due to appear in court later this fall.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of Representatives committee voted 9 to 4 Thursday evening to approve a bill that... More >>
in
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on everyone, especially those on the front lines. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The meat industry is facing a nationwide shortage, but it's not because of a lack of meat... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine announced temporary salary cuts for faculty and a pay cut or furlough... More >>
in
ROLLA - Michael E. Vehlewald, age 25, of St. Louis, was arrested and subsequently charged after a shooting on Wednesday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the state Thursday, focusing much of his press conference on housing related issues.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - DogMaster Distillery began the transition to making hand sanitizer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the end... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Moniteau county is extending its "stay-at-home" order until May 10, 2020. Employees at the Nic Nac Cafe... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece and other city and county officials announced that Columbia and Boone County will start reopening... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - We've seen the phases of items disappearing from grocery store shelves, whether it be toilet paper or cleaning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has begun clinical trials using plasma from people recovered from COVID-19. Researchers hope the transfusion... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Jefferson Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital. Officers... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Saying thank you to our everyday heroes for being on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic may... More >>
in