Lawmakers Charged

According to case documents, Democratic Senator Jeff Smith gambled using Democratic Representative Joseph Aull's player card. Surveillance video showed Aull giving his card to lobbyist Lynne Schlosser who gave it to Smith.

Security guards questioned Smith's identity after he ignored requests to put his blackberry away at a poker table.

Rules and regulations against using false identification are posted at the entrance of the casino. Violators could face up to six months in jail and a maximum fine of $500.

"I believe that the charges against me are unfounded, and I feel that I am not guilty," Aull said.

The three are due to appear in court later this fall.