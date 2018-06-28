Lawmakers could debate prosecutors' role in police shootings

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers could consider legislation next year that would take local prosecutors off the case whenever a police officer shoots someone.

Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, of Jefferson City, said he plans to file legislation that would give the state attorney general the responsibility for determining whether charges should be filed against police officers involved in deadly shootings.

The legislation comes after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a police officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson on Aug. 9.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch is presenting the case to a grand jury to decide whether to charge officer Darren Wilson.

Some Democratic senators from St. Louis were among those who wanted McCulloch to step aside from the case because of family connections to police agencies.