Lawmakers Eye Uninsured Motorist Bill for Override

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers could attempt to override Governor Jay Nixon's veto of restrictions on lawsuits from uninsured motorists.

Under the legislation, uninsured drivers forfeit the ability to collect non-economic damages from an insured driver. That would not apply if the insured driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It also would not apply to an uninsured motorist who lost coverage within the past six months for failing to pay premiums.

Missouri requires auto insurance.

Supporters contend it could encourage people to comply with the insurance requirement and would prevent those without insurance from driving up costs for the system. Opponents say there already are penalties for driving without insurance and that the bill protects those who break the law and hurt someone.

Lawmakers consider veto overrides September 11th.