Lawmakers face controversial issues this veto session

3 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 09 2014 Sep 9, 2014 Tuesday, September 09, 2014 4:35:00 PM CDT September 09, 2014 in News
By: Jessica Mensch, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Abortion, guns in schools and electronic cigarettes are some of the controversial issues on the table as lawmakers meet Wednesday to decide whether to override a record number of bills Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed from the legislative session.

Lawmakers must vote to override Nixon's vetoes by a two-thirds majority in order for the bills to become laws.

With a Republican majority in the House and Senate, many bills previously vetoed could still go into affect.

KOMU 8 News breaks down three key items here:

ABORTION BILL

A woman in Missouri currently must wait 24-hours to receive an abortion after she requests the procedure from her caregiver.

House Bill 1307 would increase this mandatory waiting period to 72-hours, two days more than is currently required.

Planned Parenthood legislative intern Dina Van Der Zalm said this waiting period poses an extra barrier to health care for women, especially those with lower incomes.

"They've made it clear there's no medical basis," she said, "So the implication here is, 24 hours isn't enough for you to make this decision, if we gave you 72 hours, you would change your mind."

She said that implies "I can't make the decision that's right for me in 24 hours."

There is only one clinic in Missouri that currently performs abortions, so women often must travel hours to receive the procedure. Transportation, lodging and childcare can be very expensive for women who choose to undergo the procedure.

Opponents of the bill said requiring the added wait time would just make abortions even more inaccessible for women from lower income brackets who often can't afford to take time off from work.

Proponents of the bill said it would give women more time to make an informed decision.

"I think the 72-hour bill is much more appropriate to a person, a mother, deciding what she's going to do about the life of her unborn child," said Rep. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, "To try to shorten that, to me, is completely wrong."

Emery said other medical operations require patients to wait weeks or months to undergo surgery so they can understand the full weight of their decisions. He said abortions should be no different.

The possibility of a 72-hour waiting period for abortions is not unique to Missouri, both Utah and South Dakota have already enacted the provision.

See Gov. Nixon's veto letter.

GUNS IN SCHOOLS

Senate Bill 656 would allow faculty to carry concealed guns in public schools.

Districts would be allowed to designate teachers or administrators as "school protection officers." The faculty members would to go through special training before they could carry the weapons in school.

Supporters of the bill argued it would help teachers protect students from intruders or student shooters, especially in light of numerous school shootings in recent years.

"It comes down to a debate of time and whether or not you feel like you have the adequate amount of time and training to be able to react in a situation like that," said Michelle Baumstark, Community Relations Director for Columbia Public Schools.

Opponents said they are worried children could gain access to a teacher's weapon, arming a student who otherwise might have not had access to a gun. Some questioned whether teachers would have sufficient training to really protect students.

See Gov. Nixon's veto letter.

ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES

Electronic cigarettes currently aren't subject to tobacco taxes and regulations in Missouri, and the bill would mean they could not be taxed in the future.

Under Senate Bill 841, e-cigarettes would not be defined as "tobacco products," despite the fact that many contain nicotine derived from tobacco.

E-cigarettes would be exempt from tobacco regulations and taxes traditional cigarettes are subject to.

The FDA proposed expanding regulations to include vapor products like e-cigarettes in April.

Stacy Reliford, with the American Cancer Society, said the bill started out as an effort to keep e-cigarettes from people under 18. However, she said the provision to make them exempt from taxes would be detrimental to public health.

"It's good intention but not good public policy," Reliford said.

James O'Shea, manager of Columbia e-cigarette shop Aqueous Vapor, said he thinks the bill is a good idea since it would keep e-cigarettes away from minors.

"I used e-cigarettes to stop smoking," he said. "While it still probably isn't beneficial to your health, I think it's a better alternative."

Dr. Lucas Buffaloe said he is against the bill, because he does not want to encourage members of the public to use e-cigarettes.

"We don't know whether it's safer," he said. "We just don't have enough information."

Buffaloe said several patients have told him they were using e-cigarettes to quite smoking or as a "safer" alternative. However, there isn't enough research that supports e-cigarettes being any safer than traditional cigarettes to come to a conclusion.

See Gov. Nixon's veto letter.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
43 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
9am 84°
10am 88°
11am 90°
12pm 93°