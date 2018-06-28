Lawmakers Have A Busy Day

JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday was a busy day for state lawmakers as the session comes to a close next week. Wednesday afternoon legislators passed a constitutional amendment that requires Missouri voters to present a photo ID to cast a ballot.

The heavily influenced Republican amendment passed in the House with a vote of 99-52. However, opponents to the legislation fear that the requirement targets those who don't have the means or ability to obtain an ID such as immigrants and the elderly.

Also Wednesday both the House and the Senate overrode Governor Jay Nixon's veto of the newly redrawn redistricting map. The new map consolidates the congressional districts from nine to eight.

The Governor expressed his dissatisfaction of the override saying, "As I stated before, I do not believe this map reflects a fair representation of the interests for all regions of our state. Now that the map is finalized, we expect a robust electoral process in these significantly altered districts."