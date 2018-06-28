Lawmakers hear bill to change quality assessment of public schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A new bill could change the way Missouri public schools assess school quality.
Lawmakers will hear a bill Wednesday that specifies quality indicators that would be used to classify Missouri public schools. The bill would require school district administrators to develop a plan to achieve quality indicators. The plan would then need approval from the school board.
The quality indicators listed in the bill include:
- Programs and services that help students come ready to learn
- High expectations and standards
- Rigorous and comprehensive curricula for all students
- Quality conditions for teaching and learning
- Qualified staff
- Shared responsibility for school oversight at all levels
- Parental and community involvement
- Fair and efficient use of sources
The bill says the plan should describe the curriculum, institutional approaches, assessments and improvement measures the school will use in order to reach the quality indicators listed above.
MU College of Education professor Noelle Arnold said the bill would leave many decisions to the school districts.
"I am in favor of districts getting to articulate what they want quality to look like," Arnold said.
Arnold also said that, by allowing each district to decide how they are going to articulate those indicators, it could be hard to compare the quality of schools that are not in the same district.
"There is a possibility of setting indicators that would make a district better than another," she said.
The bill would also require that school districts release their achievement plans to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, parents and the community.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in