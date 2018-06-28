Lawmakers Help Turn Up the Heat

AP-MO--Heating Help House approves funding for program to help poor pay heating bills JEFFERSON, CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Lawmakers in the House moved quickly today to approve additional funding to a program that helps low-income people pay heating bills. The House approved six (m) million dollars for the state Utilicare fund to supplement tens-of-(m) millions of dollars from the federal government. State officials believe the federal dollars may run out in February. House Budget Chairman Alan Icet, of Wildwood, says the funding bill required quick action to help poor families. The bill got unanimous support. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-12-06 1444EST