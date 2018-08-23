Lawmakers Limit Funeral Protests

Lawmakers ban protests within 300 feet of funeral servicesJEFFERSON CITY - Protesters who get too close to a funeral could risk breaking two state laws under legislation passed on the final day of the annual session. The measure adds details to a general ban on funeral protests that lawmakers hurried to pass back in February, ahead of a soldier's funeral in southwest Missouri. That earlier bill simply prohibited protests at "any church, cemetery or funeral establishment." The version approved today creates a 300-foot no-picketing zone around any site where a funeral or memorial service takes place. Dozens of states and Congress are taking steps this year to put distance between mourners and protests. Those efforts were sparked by a Kansas church group that has picketed military funerals nationwide, claiming soldiers die in Iraq and elsewhere because the US tolerates homosexuality.