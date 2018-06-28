Lawmakers Mull Ban on Rules for Biotech Crops

The Senate Agriculture Committee today approved a bill allowing only the federal government to regulate seeds in Missouri. Republican Senator David Klindt, of Bethany, says the bill is important for promoting research in Missouri. Opponents argue the bill would trump local control. They also say federal regulation is too lax. House Agriculture Chairman Peter Myers, of Sikeston, says the ban would be good but should wait until next session. Myers has filed an identical bill but says he'll oppose efforts to bring up a seed ban on the House floor this session.