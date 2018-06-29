Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who has become Missouri’s 57th governor Friday at 5:00 p.m.
"We are pleased to welcome Mike Parson to the Office of Governor," said Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson for the Missouri Republican Party. "From serving his state as Sheriff to serving his state in the House, Senate, and as Lieutenant Governor, Mike Parson has cultivated important relationships in Jefferson City and across the state of Missouri, and his history in Missouri politics will certainly be an asset."
Many are saying Parson's experience is evidence he is what Missouri needs to move forward from the tumult of former Governor Eric Greitens' last months in office.
One of Greitens biggest detractors, Attorney General Josh Hawley, said of Parson, “Mike is a true public servant. He has served our country in uniform and our state in public life. A family farmer, Mike has never forgotten his roots and comes to office with a dedication to doing right by all Missourians.”
“As Missouri’s new governor, I know Mike will draw on that wisdom to move Missouri forward and work with the legislature to deliver real results and reforms on behalf of Missourians,” said former Governor Matt Blunt.
Many are hoping that, under Parson's leadership, the legislature will work together to grow the economy and ensure it stays strong.
"It’s time for all Missourians to pull together as we have so many times in the past for our great state," said Rep. Billy Long, R-Springfield. "I hope everyone will join me in supporting Lt. Gov. Parson in his new role. This is the Show-Me state after all – now let’s show them we can all work together for our citizens moving forward.”
More News
Grid
List
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
in
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in