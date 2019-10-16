Lawmakers Pass Revised Teacher-Facebook Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers have approved a revision to a contentious law that limits online discussion between teachers and students.



The House voted Friday to send Gov. Jay Nixon a bill repealing a Missouri law that barred teachers from using websites that allow "exclusive access" with students, such as private messages on Facebook.



The governor has not said whether he will sign the legislation. When he called lawmakers into special session, he asked them to simply repeal the controversial provision. But the legislation they passed goes a step further by also requiring school districts to develop their own policies on electronic communications between employees and students.



Missouri's original law was to take effect Aug. 28, but it was put on hold by a judge because of free-speech concerns.