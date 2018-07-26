Lawmakers Propose Joint Justice System Committee

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers would create a permanent joint committee on the state's criminal justice system under bills awaiting action by Gov. Jay Nixon.

The panel would review criminal laws, law enforcement, prison issues and state efforts related to terrorism and homeland security. The committee would include members of the House and Senate, with the state's chief justice, the state auditor and the attorney general as ex officio members.

A subcommittee would be responsible for monitoring the state's criminal code and could be assisted by an advisory committee. Members of the advisory committee could include a Supreme Court judge, a representative from the attorney general's office and others.

The Legislature approved a massive overhaul of Missouri's criminal code during the session that ended May 16.