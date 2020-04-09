Lawmakers return to Capitol to pass virus spending bill

By: The Associated Press

Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, votes in a nearly empty chamber following debate. (Courtesy: Tim Bommel)

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, gets some work done as he waits for his turn to ender the chamber and cast his vote. (Courtesy: Tim Bommel)

Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, lowers the gavel in a nearly empty chamber at the opening of today’s legislative session. (Courtesy: Tim Bommel)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol to work on an emergency coronavirus funding bill.

Lawmaker approval is needed for Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spend what could amount to billions of dollars in federal funding for medical supplies, local governments, nursing homes and other aid.

Exactly how much federal money the state will get is unclear.

Parson’s administration asked for the authority to spend roughly $4.8 billion in federal dollars in response to the pandemic, but at least $1.8 billion of that hasn’t been promised by Congress.

Lawmakers are taking social distancing precautions as they conduct business.