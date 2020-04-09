Lawmakers return to Capitol to pass virus spending bill

By: The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol to work on an emergency coronavirus funding bill.

Lawmaker approval is needed for Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spend what could amount to billions of dollars in federal funding for medical supplies, local governments, nursing homes and other aid.

Exactly how much federal money the state will get is unclear.

Parson’s administration asked for the authority to spend roughly $4.8 billion in federal dollars in response to the pandemic, but at least $1.8 billion of that hasn’t been promised by Congress.

Lawmakers are taking social distancing precautions as they conduct business.

 

