Lawmakers Seek Answers in Medicaid Contract Flap

JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers in Jefferson City will discuss widespread complaints against an Indiana company hired to determine the eligibility of Missouri Medicaid patients for in-home

care.

The House Interim Committee on Budget Transparency is expected to summon officials from the Department of Health and Senior Services to a meeting at noon Wednesday.

The state agency oversees a contract with Indianapolis-based SynCare LLC. The company was hired several months ago to determine whether Missouri's 55,000 Medicaid recipients qualify for

home-based medical services or help with daily chores.

Several groups that represent the patients say the state should cancel the company's contract after clients complained of poor service and drastic reductions in the number of hours of paid help they receive.